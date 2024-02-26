Four children were trapped following the collapse of a dam near Dhootum village near Uran in Maharashtra on Monday, February 26, 2024. Out of them, two have been evacuated and admitted to the hospital for treatment, while two children have died after being buried under the debris of the dam, according to Satish Nikam, Senior Police Inspector, Uran. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra Rains: Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri Breached, 6 Dead & Several Missing; Rescue Operations Continue.

Dam Collapse Near Uran

