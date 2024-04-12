The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several districts in Maharashtra. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Jalgaon over the next 3-4 hours. The IMD also warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph during this period. Additionally, there is a possibility of hail occurring at isolated places. Residents are advised to stay safe and take necessary precautions. India Weather Forecast and Update: Cold Day Conditions To Continue in North India for Next Two Days, Says IMD; Warns of Dense Fog for Next Five Days.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Maharashtra | Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours.… — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

