The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, March 23, conducted raids at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's residence in Kolkata. After the raid was over, Mahua Moitra took to X, formerly Twitter and took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "The CBI came home & to my election offices today. Were very polite. Searched. Found nothing," she said in her post. Mahua Moitra also shared a picture with TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh and said that they are still searching for BJP candidates to be fielded against them. CBI Raids Mahua Moitra’s House: Central Bureau of Investigation Conducts Searches at TMC Leader’s Residence in Connection With Cash for Query Case.

CBI Came Home and Found Nothing

The CBI came home & to my election offices today. Were very polite. Searched. Found nothing. Meanwhile @sayani06 & I still searching for BJP candidates against us . pic.twitter.com/njt8VXWnuH — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)