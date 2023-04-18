A major fire broke out near Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane. The blaze erupted on Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. According to the reports, five fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

