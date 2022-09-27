All India Imams Council state chief Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi & PFI member Rashid Shahdain Shaheed Iqbal were detained by the Nashik Police Crime Branch. As per the latest reports, the raids are still underway at several places in the state. Apart from Maharashtra, raids are being conducted at locations linked to the PFI in eight states of the country. PFI Raids: Police Arrest 25 Activists From Different Districts of Assam in Fresh Crackdown on Popular Front of India.

Check Tweet:

Malegaon, Maharashtra | All India Imams Council state chief Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi & PFI member Rashid Shahdain Shaheed Iqbal taken into custody by Nashik Police Crime Branch u/s 151 late last night: Police Inspector Hemant Patil — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

