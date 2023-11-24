A famous Bhojpuri Youtuber Malti Devi, who went by the name Malti Chauhan Fun on social media platforms, reportedly died by suicide. Malti Devi was found hanging at her in-laws residence in Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, November 23. The deceased YouTuber's father has lodged a complaint and levelled grave accusations against his daughter's in-laws. The father alleged his daughter was killed by her in-laws for dowry. The 23-year-old had recently claimed on a YouTube video that her husband named Vishnu Kumar and his family members would beat her up over dowry. An FIR has been registered by the police under relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her husband and three of his relatives. Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Posting Pakistani Flag on Facebook Status in Bareilly.

Malti Devi Dies by Suicide:

Malti Devi's Final Video Before Suicide:

