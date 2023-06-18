In a shocking incident coming to the fore from Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi district, a 29-year-old man named Arivazhagan, also known as Vinith, was fatally attacked by five men on Sunday. Vinith, who was on conditional bail following his arrest in a murder case, was killed by assailants on a busy street. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, revealing the men arriving in an SUV, surrounding and chasing Vinith. Despite onlookers, Vinith was ruthlessly beaten with sticks and rods after stumbling and falling to the ground. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Tied to Tree, Head Tonsured, and Thrashed by Mob in Bulandshahr, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu Video:

