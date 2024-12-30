In an unfortunate incident in Himachal Pradesh, a woman tourist died while two others were injured when stones fell on a car in Mandi. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, December 29, when the car was travelling with tourists from Mumbai. It is reported that a woman tourist died in the incident while two others were injured. A video showing the impact of the falling rocks on the car has also surfaced online. Himachal Pradesh: Authorities Evacuates 1800 Vehicles Amid Heavy Snowfall.

Stones Fall on Tourist Car in Mandi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)