Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates for praising his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme. Ahead of 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Bill Gates said that the radio programme had catalyzed community led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues. Reacting to Gates' praise, PM Narendra Modi said: "I thank my friend Bill Gates for his words of appreciation." The Prime Minister went on to say: "Mann Ki Baat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about." Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: Groom Stops Wedding Ceremony To Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme in Bhilwara.

PM Narendra Modi Thanks Bill Gates for Praising 'Mann Ki Baat':

I thank my friend @BillGates for his words of appreciation. #MannKiBaat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with SDGs is highlighted well in the study by @BMGFIndia. https://t.co/RL9Wb7IhPo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

