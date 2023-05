Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid the huge public craze and anticipation around the 100th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat', a groom in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district stopped his marriage ceremony and insisted on listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address before going ahead with his nuptials on Sunday.

The groom, identified as Rishabh, delayed the wedding ceremony insisting on listening to the 100th episode of PM Modi's montholy radio address first.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and Update Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Pleasant Morning, IMD Predicts Thunderstorms With Rain.

The wedding function was organised at a private resort in Bhilwara.

On his demand, an LED screen was arranged and PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' address played live for the groom and al the guests present at the event.

Also Read | Bengal: TMC Activist Dead, 25 Injured in Lightning Strikes During Rally in Bankura.

Rishabh said Prime Minister Modi's guidance always inspired him, and he did not want to miss out on the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'.

He said he did not miss a single episode of PM Modi's monthly radio address "as there was always something to learn from it".

"Even in the midst of my wedding ceremony, I took out time to listen to the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' along with my wife Anjali and family members. All were happy with my decision," he added.

The wedding ceremony resumed after the completion of the PM's address. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)