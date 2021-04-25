Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, April 25. The radio program will be aired live on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme comes amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country. On his previous Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister lauded corona-warriors.

