Mumbai: Pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s indefinite hunger strike entered its second day on Saturday, August 30, as protests over the Maratha quota gained momentum at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. The agitation also triggered fresh demonstrations in different parts of the city, with large groups of supporters assembling near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), raising slogans and staging sit-ins to press their demands. A video shared by ANI, showed tens of thousands of supporters gathered around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai over the reservation issue, with Mumbai Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel deployed to maintain law and order amid the protests. Jarange, who began his fast on Friday, reiterated that the protest would continue until the Maharashtra government accepted the community’s long-pending demand for reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. Maratha Morcha Rally: Manoj Jarange Patil Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan Over Maratha Reservation, Says ‘Will Die but Won’t Back Down’ (Watch).

Maratha Morcha in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: As Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil continues his hunger strike, his supporters take to the streets around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai over the reservation issue. Mumbai Police officials and RPF personnel present… pic.twitter.com/3jxiZq6sF3 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

