A video of a heated confrontation between women passengers and Maratha protesters blocking a private bus has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Saturday in Nanded district, where the Maratha community staged protests in several places, demanding reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category. According to News18Marathi, the bus was carrying a woman and her sick child, who were on their way to a hospital in Nanded from Hadgaon. However, the bus was stopped by a group of protesters near Manatha Pati in Hadgaon taluk as part of the ‘Gaon Bandi’ campaign launched by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil. The woman pleaded with the protesters to let the bus go, but they refused to budge. This angered the woman and the other female passengers, who got off the bus and clashed with the protesters. Maharashtra Assembly Passes Maratha Reservation Bill for Reservation in Education and Jobs.

Maratha Quota Protest

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)