The Maratha Reservation protest seems to be taking an ugly turn across Maharashtra. On Thursday, November 2, protestors blackened the posters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai's neighbouring Bhiwandi. A video of Maratha quota protestors blackening the posters of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis has also gone viral on social media. The development comes a day after CM Eknath Shinde said that everyone agreed on providing reservations to Marathas in the all-party meeting held in Mumbai. He even urged activist Manoj Jarange Patil to maintain peace and cooperate with the government in its efforts. Maratha Reservation Protest: Pro-Quota Men Vandalise Car Belonging to NCP MLA and Minister Hasan Mushrif in Mumbai's Colaba (Watch Video).

Maratha Reservation Protest in Mumbai

VIDEO | Maratha quota stir: Posters of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis blackened by protesters in Bhiwandi. pic.twitter.com/gSQzhrKBaU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2023

