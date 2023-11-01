The Maratha Reservation protest seems to be taking an ugly turn in Maharashtra, with cars and houses of several leaders being vandalised and set ablaze. In Mumbai, two men who were raising slogans for the Maratha reservation were reportedly seen vandalising a car belonging to State Minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif. The incident took place today, November 1, at the MLAs' residence near Akashvani in Mumbai's Colaba area. So far, the police have detained three people in connection with the matter. Maratha Reservation: Agitators Shave Heads in Mumbai's Byculla as Protest Intensifies (Watch Video).

State Minister Hasan Mushrif's Car Vandalised

Maharashtra | Two men raising slogans for Maratha reservation seen vandalising the car belonging to State minister & NCP leader Hasan Mushrif at the MLAs' residence near Akashvani in Mumbai's Colaba, say police. Police have detained three people in this connection. pic.twitter.com/SulHanIChF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

