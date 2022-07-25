Margaret Alva, the opposition candidate for Vice President of India, might have fallen prey to the MTNL KYC scam. Alva today took to Twitter and shared a notice that said KYC needs to be updated. She also complained of not being able to make or receive calls. She also said her calls are getting diverted. Alva alleged that she started facing such problems after she talked with some friends in BJP. She further said that if her service is restored, she will not call any MP from the BJP, TMC, or BJD. However, Delhi police raised caution against this scam and asked everyone not to share personal information.

Check  Margaret Alva's Tweet: 

Check Tweet by Delhi Police:

