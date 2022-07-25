Margaret Alva, the opposition candidate for Vice President of India, might have fallen prey to the MTNL KYC scam. Alva today took to Twitter and shared a notice that said KYC needs to be updated. She also complained of not being able to make or receive calls. She also said her calls are getting diverted. Alva alleged that she started facing such problems after she talked with some friends in BJP. She further said that if her service is restored, she will not call any MP from the BJP, TMC, or BJD. However, Delhi police raised caution against this scam and asked everyone not to share personal information.

Check Margaret Alva's Tweet:

Dear BSNL/ MTNL, After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight. ❤️ Margaret Ps. You need my KYC now? pic.twitter.com/Ps9VxlGNnh — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 25, 2022

Check Tweet by Delhi Police:

Beware❗️ There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial’s name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information.@DCP_CCC_Delhi pic.twitter.com/j7HFOVCbxZ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2022

