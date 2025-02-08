A tragic accident in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, claimed the life of a three-year-old child after a speeding car ran him over. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV, showing the child being hit by the vehicle. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the child succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Following the incident, Kosi Kalan police conducted an initial investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. Authorities have stated that further legal action will be taken upon receiving a formal complaint from the family. The CCTV footage has surfaced online, sparking concern over reckless driving in the area. Accident Caught on Camera in Mathura: 2 Crushed to Death As Speeding Truck Hits Bike From Behind on Highway in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Speeding Car Runs Over 3-Year-Old in Kosi Kalan, Child Succumbs to Injuries

थाना कोसीकलां पुलिस द्वारा शव का पंचायतनामा भर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु मोर्चरी भेजा गया व तहरीर प्राप्त होने पर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) February 8, 2025

