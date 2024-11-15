In a tragic accident on the Agra-Delhi National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a speeding truck fatally hit two bikers, Dharmendra and Ramswaroop, on Tuesday. The truck struck their bike from behind, causing them to lose balance and fall under the vehicle, where they were crushed by its rear wheels. Both victims, residents of Umri, died on the spot. A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows bystanders attempting to assist after the crash. Police identified the truck’s registration number as UP 85AE 3554 and are working to locate the absconding driver. The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their families following post-mortem examinations. Sudden Death in Raisen: Cop Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Riding Bike in Madhya Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Mathura (Disturbing Video)

बेहद दर्दनाक हादसा: मौत कब किसका कहां इंतजार कर रही हो क्या पता..! दो सगे भाई मजदूरी करने बाइक पर घर से निकले थे,रस्ते में ट्रक ने उन्हें कुचल दिया_दोनो की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई...! 📍 मथुरा (यूपी) pic.twitter.com/c9y2nmBecm — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 15, 2024

