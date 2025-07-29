Maulana Sajid Rashidi, president of the All India Imam Association, was slapped and manhandled by Samajwadi Party (SP) workers inside a TV news studio in Noida after he made misogynistic and offensive remarks against SP MP Dimple Yadav during a recent TV debate. A video of the incident has gone viral on sicla media. During the debate, Rashidi referred to a photo of Dimple Yadav in a saree and made a crude remark, saying, “Look at her back. It is naked". Following his controversial remarks on Dimple Yadav, police registered an FIR against Sajid Rashidi under sections 79 (outraging modesty of a woman), 196 (promoting enmity), 299 (hurting religious sentiments), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 'Nari Shakt Ka Apman Nahi Sahega Hindustan': NDA MPs Protest Outside Parliament Over Sajid Rashidi's Derogatory Remark Against SP MP Dimple Yadav (Watch Video).

Maulana Sajid Rashidi Slapped and Manhandled Video

इधर संसद में बवाल चल रहा था. उधर टीवी स्टूडियो में मौलाना साजिद रशीदी थपड़िया दिए गए. ये वही मौलाना हैं- जिन्होंने डिम्पल यादव पर टिप्पणी की थी. pic.twitter.com/wWmJwTbWnf — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) July 29, 2025

Maulana Sajid Rashidi Slapped and Manhandled by SP Workers

