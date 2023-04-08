The Central and Western Railway has announced mega blocks in in Mumbai for Sunday, April 9. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Harbour Line from Kurla to Vashi Up and Down lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. However, Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi stations from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm during the block period. On the other hand, there will be a Jumbo Block of five hours on the Western Line. The jumbo block will be from Santacruz to Goregaon stations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Western Railway said that they will be undertaking a jumbo block to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment. Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Owing to Repair Works, Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

Mumbai Mega Block on April 9, 2023:

