Local train services in Mumbai will likely be affected on Sunday, December 10, as the railways have announced a mega block. As per the official notification, there will be a mega block on Central Railway's UP and Down dast lines between Than e and Kalyan station from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm. However, no block will be on Transharbour, Uran and Western Line. The railways have also announced a five-hour 30-minute mega block on Harbour lines between Kurla and Vashi station from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm. Mega Block Tonight: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon Station.

Mega Block on Sunday, December 10, 2023

