A mega block has been announced on the western, Central, and harbour railway lines on Sunday, December 11. The Western Railway said that the block will be carried out for maintenance work of tracks, overhead, and signaling equipment for which a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Borivli and Goregaon stations from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm. On the other hand, The Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for the 5th and 6th lines to carry out various engineering and maintenance work on December 11. There will be a mega block on the Harbour line as well. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Delayed on Western Line Due to Signal Failure Between Andheri and Jogeshwari Stations.

Mega Block on Sunday, December 11:

WR to undertake a Jumbo Block on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Borivali & Goregaon stns from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 11th December, 2022 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/0PVzrhLnkr — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 9, 2022

Check Tweet:

No train will be dealt on platform number 1, 2, 3 & 4 at Borivali station. Some suburban services will remain canceled, a list of which is available at all station master’s offices. The inconvenience caused to passengers is deeply regretted. (2) — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 9, 2022

Mega Block on Central Line:

Mumbai | Central Railway will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for 5th & 6th line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Dec 11. Due to this, some local trains will remain cancelled and some trains will run late: Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

