Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, July 30 as the railways have announced a mega block on Central, Harbour and Western Line. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's 5th and 6th lines between Thane to Kalyan stations from 9 am to 1 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on the Harbour Lines Up and Down lines between Panvel and Vashi station from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. However, special trains will be run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Vashi during the block period. While no block has been announced on the Transharbour and Uran line, there will be a Jumbo Block of five hours on the Western Railway. As per railways, there will be a block on Western Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Marine Lines and Mahim Junction station. Mega Block Today: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Five-Hour Jumbo Block Between Mahim and Santacruz Station on Intervening Night of July 8-9; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, July 30:

