Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected as the Western Railway has announced a five-hour jumbo block on the Down slow line between Mahim junction and Santacruz railway station. The Western Railway has announced a five-hour jumbo block in order to carry out maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment. The five-hour block will take place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. During the block, all Down slow line trains will run on Down Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations. It must be noted that the trains that are diverted will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi, and Matunga Road stations for want of platform. The trains will reportedly take a double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim and Khar Road stations due to inadequate platform length. In view of the jumbo block, some UP and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Mega Block Today: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Three-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road and Vaitarna Station on Intervening Night of June 23-24; Check Complete Details.

Five-Hour Jumbo Block on Western Railway

