Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected as the Western Railway has announced a "Night Block" in the city. As per the official notification, there will be a three-hour night block on Western Railway from 01:40 to 4:40 hours on Thursday, January 11 between Andheri and Vile Parle station. The notification also stated that the last train from Churchgate to Borivali, which is scheduled to depart at 1:00 am, will only run up to Bandra station. Mega Block Tonight: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon Station.

