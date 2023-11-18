Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday, November 19, to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance works. The block will affect both the Main line and the Harbour line, with specific timeframes allocated for each. On the Main line, the block will be implemented between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar on the Up and Down slow lines. The block will be in effect from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm, allowing the railway authorities to carry out necessary maintenance activities. On the Harbour line, the rail block will occur on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Chunabhatti/ Bandra Down line from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm. Additionally, the block will affect the Chunabhatti/Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up line from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. The purpose of this block is to facilitate crucial maintenance work. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday during block period. Mumbai Local Train Commuters Travelling Without Tickets Find New Way to Escape Penalty, Know How Ticketless Travellers Dodging TTE.

Mumbai Mega Block

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)