The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 began today at 8 am. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Dr Rajesh M Marak is leading from the Rongara Siju assembly seat. The Rongara Siju assembly constituency falls in South Garo hills. Marak is leading by a margin of 155 votes while NPP candidate Rakkam A Sangma is trailing. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: TMC Emerges as Largest Party in Early Trends, Takes Lead on 20 Seats.

TMC’s Dr Rajesh M Marak Leads From Rongara Siju Assembly Seat

#MeghalayaElections | TMC's Dr Rajesh M Marak leads from the Rongara Siju assembly seat, as per ECI

