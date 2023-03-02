The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 is underway. As per the initial trends, TMC has taken a massive lead in the northeastern state. The Mamata Banerjee-led party is leading on 20 seats. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: TMC Emerging as Largest Party, Leads on 20 Seats.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023:

Big News - TMC is leading in 20 seats in Meghalaya. It is largest party as of now. Source : India TV. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)