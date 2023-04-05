The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, asking them to maintain law and order. The advisory comes amid incidents of violence that were seen around Ram Navami 2023, especially in parts of West Bengal and Bihar. "The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the advisory read. Bihar Ram Navami Clashes: CM Nitish Kumar Makes Veiled Attack on Amit Shah and Asaduddin Owaisi, Says 'Two Persons Involved in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif Violence'.

MHA Issues Advisory to All States:

