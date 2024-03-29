Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party faces additional challenges as the Union Home Ministry granted approval for a CBI inquiry against jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, news agency ANI reported citing government sources. This inquiry reportedly pertains to allegations of extorting Rs 10 Crores from notorious conman Sukash Chandrashekhar, who was then lodged in Tihar Jail. Jain and former Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goel are facing allegations of running an extortion racket from Tihar, purportedly demanding protection money from high-profile inmates. This comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remains in ED custody, linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. Delhi LG, VK Saxena in February this year, had sent the proposal of the CBI to MHA for granting approval to investigate Jain. Fresh Plea in Delhi High Court To Remove Arvind Kejriwal From Delhi CM Post.

