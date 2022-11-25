The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secundarabad on Friday saved a minor girl from the clutches of human traffickers. The RPF along with Bachpan Bachao Andolan rescued a minor girl who was forced into prostitution by Bihar based human traffickers. Officials said that the minor girl managed to escape by hiding under the berth of a train. "She was reunited with the family," the RPF said in a post. Delhi: Prostitution Racket Busted in Rohini; 4, Including 3 Women, Arrested.

Minor Girl Forced Into Prostitution Rescued

#RPF #Secunderabad along with @BBAIndia rescued a minor girl who was forced into prostitution by Bihar based human traffickers. She managed to escape by hiding under the berth of a train. She was Reunited with the family. #OperationAAHT@RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Id1tnnXtIs — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) November 25, 2022

