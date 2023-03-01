Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is celebrating his 70th birthday today, March 1, 2023. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers are marking the day with great pomp and show. Meanwhile, a few DMK cadres took things to next level when they arrived at the venue with a camel to present it as a gift to Stalin. The video of the extravagant birthday gift has gone viral on social media. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Free Laptops for All Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers of State.

DMK Cadres Gift Camel to Tamil Nadu CM:

Not able to get over this. DMK party workers gifted CM MK Stalin a camel on his birthday 😶😶 pic.twitter.com/E3gcZLk0p2 — Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) March 1, 2023

