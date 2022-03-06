Internet and broadband services were suspended on a temporary basis in a few blocks of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal to prevent unlawful activities on Sunday. Services will be suspended between 11 am till 3:15 pm on March 7 to 9, on March 11 and 12, and from March 14 to 16.

