An incident of mobile theft was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad recently. A video of the alleged mobile theft incident caught on camera is going viral on social media. The 10-second video clip shows a man walking on the road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. As the video moves further, a bike-borne man is seen approaching the victim, a bank manager and allegedly snatching his mobile phone in broad daylight leaving him stunned. The entire theft was caught on camera installed on the road in Ghaziabad. UP Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat With Shovel in Front of Four Children Following Argument Over ‘Affair’ in Ghaziabad, Probe On.

Man Snatches Mobile in Ghaziabad

UP : जिला गाजियाबाद. बैंक मैनेजर सड़क पर टहल रहे थे. बाइक सवार बदमाश आया, मोबाइल लूटकर रफूचक्कर हो गया. शुक्र है "ऊपरवाले" ने सब देख लिया, वरना तो पुलिस जी मोबाइल गुम होना ही लिखवाती। pic.twitter.com/SxSE09aj8m — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 1, 2024

