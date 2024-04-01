Ghaziabad, April 1: After the couple argued in their Loni home in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, March 30, an autorickshaw driver allegedly murdered his wife with a shovel and repeatedly slashed her neck with it because he feared she was having an affair. The driver, Ayub (40), was allegedly intoxicated when he beat his four teenage children for trying to stop him from hitting their mother, according to the police.

At the time, the couple's eldest son, 19-year-old Aram, and their fifth child, were not present. Ayub left fled the seen soon after. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Strangulates Wife to Death in Ghaziabad Following Heated Argument, Locks Himself in House With Her Body Lying on Bed for Three Days; Arrested.

Authorities were notified of the murder at about 10 pm, according to Loni ACP Suryabali Maurya as reported by TOI. Upon arriving at the rented one-story home, the police discovered 36-year-old Farzana unconscious in a pool of blood on the floor. The four kids also received some minor injuries. According to the police, Ayub drove autorickshaws but was currently working as a labourer in the city. The couple were facing issues in their relationship for sometime.

Farzana and Ayub had been arguing for the last three days. That's why there was tension in the air in the house. He was inebriated when he got home from work on Saturday night. He entered the room where Farzana, a tailor, was working and began cursing her. Ayub suspected that Farzana was having an affair, which is why the conflicts started, according to the police.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a brawl. Aram, the couple's eldest son, was not at home. When the other kids attempted to save their mother, Ayub also physically assaulted them. Later, he attacked Farzana with a shovel, sliting her throat. After fleeing the house soon after, he turned off his cell phone, the police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Shovel in Shamli, Probe Underway.

Following Aram's allegation, authorities filed a case at the Loni police station. Ayub was the subject of a formal complaint filed under Indian Penal Code Section 302, which deals with murder penalties. A post-mortem examination was sent for Farzana's body, and the report is still pending. The four children are with Aram, and three police teams have been created to apprehend the accused, according to the police.

