As a joint initiative for advancing preparedness for disaster, a minimum scale mock drill is being undertaken tomorrow, May 29 evening, across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab. The mock disaster drill is being conducted to test and improve the systems of response from various disaster management agencies of the state. What Is Civil Defence Mock Drill? When It Will Take Place? What Key Measures Will Be Taken? As India Prepares for Emergencies Amid Rising Tension With Pakistan, Here’s All You Need Know.

Mock Drill Scheduled for Tomorrow Evening Across Four States

#BREAKING: A mock drill will be held tomorrow evening in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab pic.twitter.com/eIAcHEUcIX — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

