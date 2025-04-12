In a shocking incident at Teerthanker Mahaveer University in Moradabad, lightning struck five students who had taken shelter under a tree during heavy rain. CCTV footage of the terrifying moment has surfaced, showing a sudden flash as the students stood beneath the tree. The incident occurred around 8 PM on April 10. All five students sustained injuries, with two reportedly in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment. Panic gripped the campus as fellow students rushed to help. Electric Scooter Blast in Moradabad: E-Scooty Explodes in UP Causing Massive Fire, Video Surfaces.

CCTV Captures Lightning Strike at Moradabad Campus

Students Struck by Lightning While Sheltering From Rain

बरसात से बचने के लिए पेड़ के नीचे खड़े 5 छात्रों पर गिरी बिजली, 2 छात्रों की हालत नाजुक मामला मुरादाबाद के तीर्थकर महावीर यूनिवर्सिटी का है pic.twitter.com/8NxHf61oyv — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 12, 2025

