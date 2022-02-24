More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday. “I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses,” presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych said.

See Tweet:

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians killed - AFP News Agency quotes Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy#RussiaUkraineCrisispic.twitter.com/0FKVprKpI9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

