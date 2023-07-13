Alleging a huge scam in the recruitment of patwaris (employees of the revenue department) in Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of youths took to the streets in Indore on Thursday. They protested in front of the collectorate complex. Earlier, Congress leader and former cm Kamal Nath also demanded a probe by an independent agency, citing irregularities in the selection process.

Students Protest in Indore

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Hundreds of students took to roads in Indore demanding the investigation of Patwari Recruitment exam results pic.twitter.com/Osr0rgHmkw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 13, 2023

