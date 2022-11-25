In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a female dance teacher was allegedly beaten up on the road in Indore. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the neighbors hit the woman and her brother with sticks over parking dispute. In the video, the female dance teacher's neighbours can be seen hitting her and her brother on a road in Indore as other onlookers watch. Reportedly, the fight took place due to parking issue. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Female Dance Teacher Beaten Up

