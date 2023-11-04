After arresting a 19-year-old from Telangana, Mumbai crime branch on Saturday, November 4, arrested a 21-year-old from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar for allegedly sending threatening emails to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. In the last week, Ambani had received five emails where the sender demanded money from him and threatened to kill him. Mukesh Ambani Death Threat: One Arrested From Telangana For Sending Multiple Threat Emails to Reliance Industries Chairman.

Mukesh Ambani Death Threat

#UPDATE | Mumbai Crime Branch arrested an accused from Gujarat's Gandhinagar for allegedly sending multiple threat emails to Industrialist Mukesh Ambani More details awaited. https://t.co/rVCXyOD6qP — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

