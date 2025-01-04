Bastar police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had been missing since January 1. The journalist's body was discovered in a septic tank on the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar following an intensive investigation. The police had registered a missing person case and formed a special team to track him down. The authorities are currently interrogating the suspects to determine the motive behind the crime. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to confirm the cause of death. Bijapur: Missing Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, Who Ran ‘Bastar Junction’ YouTube Channel, Found Dead in Septic Tank in Chhattisgarh; Murder Case Registered.

3 Accused Arrested in Connection With Killing of Mukesh Chandrakar

