Raigarh Lions will clash against Bastar Lions in match eight of the ongoing Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 tournament on Tuesday, June 10. The Raigarh Lions vs Bastar Bisons CCPL 2025 match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Raigarh Lions vs Bastar Bisons CCPL 2025 match can watch it on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans looking for the live streaming viewing options of the Raigarh Lions vs Bastar Bisons Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 match can watch it on the Cricket CSCS TV YouTube channel. Live streaming might also be present on the SonyLiv app and website. On Which TV Channel Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch CCPL Season 2 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

The heat is on in Chhattisgarh! 📷 Catch the power-packed action of #CCPL Season 2, LIVE on Sony Ten 5 📷 Non-stop cricket, rising stars, and unforgettable moments await! 📷 Don’t miss out, tune in now!@ccplt20 #SonySportsNetwork #CCPL2025 pic.twitter.com/VMcLUdi9rQ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 9, 2025

