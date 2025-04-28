Two accidents have led to slow movement of traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Mumbai. In the first incident, a tempo overturned before the WEH flyover, leading to slow traffic at Andheri Bridge (Sahar). The accident on the Western Express Highway led to bumper-to-bumper traffic. In the second incident, heavy traffic was observed on the Western Express Highway (southbound) due to an accident on the Gundavali flyover "People between Mira Road and Andheri who are leaving for Bandra should plan their travel accordingly," an X user who shared the video of the traffic said. Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident: Drunk Businessman, 2 Friends Injured As Their Car Hits Divider on Mumbai Sea Link.

Heavy traffic on the Western Express Highway (southbound) is also caused by an accident on the Gundavali flyover. People between Mira Road and Andheri who are leaving for Bandra should plan their travel accordingly.#MumbaiTraffic #Airport #Mumbai #Andheri #T2 pic.twitter.com/015TKyaGEm — KRoshan (@kroshan4mobile) April 28, 2025

