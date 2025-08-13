A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being run over by a car while playing in MMRDA Colony, Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, around 4 PM on August 11. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the boy getting trapped under the vehicle’s tire as the car slowly moved through the area. Locals quickly intervened, and the driver reversed the vehicle to free the child, who was then rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed the incident and stated that the Kanjurmarg division has initiated necessary action. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident as the child receives medical care. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Driver Injured After High-Speed Car Overturns Inside Southbound Tunnel of Coastal Road, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

4-Year-Old Run Over by Car in Kanjurmarg

Horrific video from Mumbai where a child came under the wheels of a four-wheeler while he was playing. The child is receiving treatment at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/xWhRN3ZQnH — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 13, 2025

Mumbai Police Respond to Child Run-Over Incident

We have informed Kanjurmarg Division for the necessary action. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 13, 2025

