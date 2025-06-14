A terrific road accident was caught on camera in Mumbai recently. According to the Mumbai police, the accident occurred late Friday night, June 13, when a high-speed car overturned inside the southbound tunnel of the Coastal Road. A disturbing video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. Mumbai Police said that the driver of the vehicle was identified as Vikas Sonawane, a food inspector from Kolhapur, who was injured in the accident. Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding BMW Loses Control, Crashes Into Divider on Coastal Road Near Worli; Driver Booked After Video Goes Viral.

Car Overturns Inside Southbound Tunnel of Coastal Road

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A high-speed car overturned late yesterday night inside the southbound tunnel of Mumbai's Coastal Road. The driver, identified as Vikas Sonawane, a food inspector from Kolhapur, was injured in the accident (Source: Mumbai Traffic Police) pic.twitter.com/J6mBRihBMX — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2025

