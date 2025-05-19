In a concerning development, a 59-year-old cancer patient and a 14-year-old girl with kidney disease died at the state-run KEM Hospital in Parel on Sunday, May 18. Notably, both patients tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously. The hospital authorities later clarified that while their deaths are concerning, it was not caused by the COVID-19 virus. The doctors confirmed that while the 59-year-old woman died of cancer, the young girl died due to kidney failure caused by nephrotic syndrome. These deaths come amid rising COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, though Indian health officials say the coronavirus situation in the country remains under control. So far, KEM Hospital has reported 15 mild COVID-19 cases in the past two months, with all patients recovering without complications. New COVID-19 Wave Coming in Asia? Hong Kong and Singapore See Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Should India Be Worried?

Two Die at KEM, Test COVID Positive After Death

