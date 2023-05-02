Mumbai Airport will be shut till 5 pm today for the annual pre-monsoon repair and maintenance work. No flights will take off, or land as both its runways will be closed. The maintenance work is part of the monsoon contingency plan devised to mitigate any possible issues that may arise due to changes in weather. Mumbai Airport Runways To Remain Shut for Six Hours for Pre-Monsoon Maintenance Work, Check Date and Time for Closure.

Mumbai Airport Closure:

Mumbai Airport runways to remain shut for 6 hours on May 2 for pre-monsoon maintenance work. The temporary closure will be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from 2nd May post 5:00 pm pic.twitter.com/1PS3eu28KQ — IndSamachar News (@Indsamachar) April 4, 2023

