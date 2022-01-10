Mumbai, January 10: Reports suggest that several passengers had a lucky escape at the Mumbai Airport as a pushback tow tug caught fire on Monday. The pushback truck went up in flames, shows pictures from the spot. The fire was brought under control before it could do any damage. No casualties were reported and all passengers are safe.

Mumbai Airport tow tractor Bursts into Flames on Monday. pic.twitter.com/BIIUbmjgJZ — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) January 10, 2022

#WATCH A pushback tug caught fire at #Mumbai airport earlier today; fire under control now. Airport operations normal. pic.twitter.com/OEeOwAjjRG — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

