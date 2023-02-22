The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday said it was calling back 400 leased buses after three incidents of buses catching fire were reported within one month. The move comes after a BEST bus completely burned in a fire in suburban Andheri earlier in the evening. "Though it may cause inconvenience to commuters but public safety is of utmost importance to BEST & we can not compromise on that," Mumbai's civic transport body said in a statement. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

BEST Calls Back 400 TATA CNG Buses:

In view of recent incidents of fire in TATA CNG buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd BEST has decided to take all these 400 buses off road till the OEM & operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents will not happen in future. (1/2) — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) February 22, 2023

